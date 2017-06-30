$60 million for affordable housing

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:01AM TO INCREASE home ownership rate in the country, Government last night announced a major funding of $60 million in the 2017-2018 National Budget for affordable housing through the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said this was an increase from $25m.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this would be made available through banks at a maximum of 5 per cent for households with an income of less than $50,000 a year.

"Government is working with private sectors to find creative ways to develop housing market and place home ownership within the reach of every Fijian," he said.

"For many years affordability of houses has held back many of our people from ever owning their own homes and right now the rate of home ownership in Fiji is extremely low.

"For those who do manage to buy a home, it tends to happen when they reach a later stage in life and we need to open opportunities for as many Fijians as possible to buy homes they will appreciate."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said in owning apartments, the value of the property increased with the growth in market value.

"For example, when you own an apartment, as the market grows, so will the value of the property and one will be able to afford a bigger and better home," he said.

"Affordable housing, unfortunately in Fiji, currently has negative connotations. Some low cost housing areas have essentially become ghettos, instead of bringing our people together it has sadly drifted people apart."

He said home buyers in Fiji faced high cost of fines, high interest rates and the dreams of many Fijians to own homes were being cut short by such issues.

Therefore, he said, Government has involved the Fiji National Provident Fund to construct multi-unit housing at Matavolivoli in Nadi.

"Once completed, the development will offer different price points so on one floor you can have affordable rate and on the second floor you can have a different rate and a top rate on the other floors.

"We won't just put up a building but build up a community that over time will appreciate the value of these properties," said Mr Sayed-Khaiyum.