Church gives water tanks

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime and National Disaster Management Joeli Cawaki (facing camera) receives the water tanks from the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. Picture: RAMA

IN an effort to assist villagers of Koro Island have access to fresh water, the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints in Fiji gave 14 water tanks to the Ministry of Rural, Maritime Development and National Disaster Management.

The water tanks have the capacity to hold 10,000 litres of water and will be distributed by the Divisional Commissioner Eastern's office to ensure access to clean and safe water for villagers on the island.

Suva-Fiji Stake President of the LDS Church, Kamoe Varea said the charity arm of the church made the gift possible.

"I pray and hope that the water tanks that we have presented this morning will ease their life and burdens and that they will be able to have fresh water after the cyclone that devastated the island of Koro," he said.

While receiving the water tanks, Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Joeli Cawaki conveyed the Government's appreciation to the LDS Church for the kind gesture.

Mr Cawaki said the water tanks would assist with cyclone rehabilitation works on the island of Koro.

"Koro is one of the most devastated areas and this contribution by the LDS Church will enormously assist in the rehabilitation and the efforts of Government in bringing normalcy to the communities in Koro," he said.

Mr Cawaki said the handover exemplified the success of partnership between Government and civil society.