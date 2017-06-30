/ Front page / News

PREPARATIONS for the much-anticipated International Civil Society Week 2017 (ICSW) have started and to mark the beginning of this event, is the opening of a secretariat office.

The office will be used by ICSW facilitators, the Pacific Islands Association of non-governmental organisations (PIANGO) and CIVICUS (World Alliance for Citizen Participation).

The secretariat office is located at the University of the South Pacific Student Association Office, and this deal was finally sealed on Wednesday through the signing of a memorandum of agreement between USPSA and PIANGO representatives.

PIANGO executive director Emele Duituturaga said they were happy to host the 14th ICSW.

"It is the first time for an ICSW to take place in the region," she said.

"We are delighted to be partnering the USP and to be able to secure the university's Laucala campus to host the event, as well as having the secretariat office being housed at the USPSA."

She said the workshop would bring about 1000 participants from abroad to Fiji and the Fiji Council of Social Services would have a special role to play in ensuring that civil societies in Fiji were engaged.

The workshop will be held from December 4-8.