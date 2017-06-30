Surgery gear given

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Sunil Pillay from Friends of Fiji Health New Zealand, leads a team of doctors use the new surgical equipment they recently gave Labasa Hospital. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

LABASA Hospital has received surgical equipment from Friends of Fiji Health.

The gift is part of the Friendly North Carnival committee's project to help lift the standard in Labasa Hospital.

Carnival committee vice-president Vishwa Deo said the committee would always be there when it came to health facilities in the North.

"The Friends of Fiji Health is one NGO that we work with to benefit the people of the North," Mr Deo said.

He said they would continue to work with the NGO to help improve medical standards in the North.

"At the moment they are trying to get some more equipment, so we will work in partnership with them and try to assist them with projects at the Labasa Hospital," he said.

The equipment was given by a few businessmen and doctors of Fijian nationality who live in Auckland, New Zealand, through their partnership with the Friendly North committee.

Dr Sunil Pillay said they did training at the Fiji National University, performed few surgeries at the Lautoka Hospital and Nadi Hospital before their trip to Labasa last year.

"Through Friends of Fiji Health, which was established in 2010, and through the Fijian community and the international community, we are able to get support from abroad to help Fiji," he said.

Dr Pillay said they conducted surgeries in gynaecology, general surgery and internal medicine.

"At the moment yes, we are conducting surgeries and we have been operating since Sunday where we did three cases on Sunday, four cases on Monday and four cases on Tuesday and yesterday we did three cases," he said.

"We donated a laparoscopic tower to the Labasa Hospital; so that's the keyhole surgery, the tower set and we got two cameras, we got four laparoscopic shelves and then the wires that connect them."

Dr Pillay said they brought a technician from Melbourne, Australia.

"This was purely done by Olympus in Australia, which is also one of our partners," he said.

"We gave first-hand training to lab trainers before they attend to their patients where they had full training sessions on lab trainers in a lab situation and once they are confident, they transfer that experience to patients."