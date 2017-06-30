Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Friday 30 June

School expels six

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, June 30, 2017

SIX students were expelled from a school in Sigatoka after they were caught consuming alcohol and an illicit substance on school property.

While speaking at the Nadroga Navosa Provincial Council meeting on Wednesday, senior education officer Nadroga Navosa Setareki Rika said the students were reported to authorities.

Mr Rika said the students were no longer in school and the alleged incident was being investigated by police.

He said the case was an issue of concern for the Education Ministry.

He said parents and village communities played a part in raising and advising their children on societal dangers that could affect their education.

Mr Rika also raised the need for parents to ensure their children were safe in their care even after a divorce.

He said a case was reported to the ministry where a primary school student was taken into the custody of the Department of Social Welfare.

He said the student was being abused by the guardian after the parents divorced.

Mr Rika said to avoid situations such as these, parents and village elders had a responsibility to ensure the protection of each child.

The council supports seven schools within the province.

This year, it allocated $10,000 to five schools.








