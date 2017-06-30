Fiji Time: 4:18 PM on Friday 30 June

Rape tops offence list

Litia Cava
Friday, June 30, 2017

RAPE cases topped the list of offences committed by inmates, who are from Serua and Namosi provinces.

Of the 28 inmates from Namosi province, 11 are rapists, while four inmates of the 14 from Serua Province are rapists.

This was highlighted during a presentation by Fiji Corrections Service (FCS), rehabilitation director Elenani Vuru, during the launch of the Yellow Ribbon Project for Namosi and Serua at The Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour on Wednesday.

The district of Veivatuloa, which comprises of eight villages recorded more than 94 per cent of rape offences.

Veivatuloa Village headman Leone Naiuruwai said he was "embarrassed" over what was revealed during the workshop.

"I would have stayed back in the village, if I was made aware of the statistics but towards the end of the presentation, I felt that as a leader, I have a huge role too," he said.

"This is a huge issue for most provinces in Fiji but I believe that family upbringing is important as it influences the way people do things.

"I believe that such offences can only be minimised, if FCS and other stakeholders in the community work together to be more vocal about it."








