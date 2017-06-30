/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image People still trying to cross the flooded Naqoro flats to get home in Ra. Flooding inundates towns and make our roads and highways impassable. Picture: FILE

MORE emphasis will be placed on managing waterways around the country in the coming year.

This was announced by Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while delivering the 2017-2018 National Budget address last night.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said a new ministry was being set up to look after the dredging of waterways, realigning drain systems, managing river bank and managing storm water.

The new Ministry of Waterways will be allocated a sum of $24.2 million and would also be responsible for managing smart irrigation schemes.

"Flooding inundates towns and make our roads and highways impassable," said Mr Sayed-Khaiyum.

"We look at floods as an act of God, but often they are the direct result of human activity and negligence.

"Heavy silting is the result of decades of neglect, illegal developments, land degradation and changing weather patterns and we are experiencing flooding because these waterways have not been bridged or maintained for years."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also said the Land and Water Resource Management Division within the Ministry of Agriculture would be transferred to the new ministry.

"The Prime Minister will soon announce the appointment of a new minister and we will also do away with the very cumbersome and bureaucratic process of drainage boards.

"Government has allocated $24.2 million in this budget for the functioning of this new ministry and we are also having discussions with the Green Climate Fund who are keen to provide funding.

"However, we need more than funding to fix our waterways. We also need technical expertise and in this context we have had discussions with the Global Green Growth Institute."