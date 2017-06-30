Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Friday 30 June

Agriculture Ministry receives $86.3m

Shayal Devi
Friday, June 30, 2017

A TOTAL of $86.3 million has been allocated to the Agriculture Ministry in the 2017-2018 National Budget.

This was announced by Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum last night.

"The Ministry of Agriculture budget is $86.3m to support extension services, research product development, policy, planning, statistics and infrastructure improvement," he said.

"Government will continue with programs like export promotion, food security, rice revitalisation and coconut development."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said additional programs to increase production of items such as cocoa, vanilla and dalo would have a budget of about $12.3m.

This includes $2.5m for farm access roads and agricultural extension services.

About $74m was allocated to the ministry last year.








