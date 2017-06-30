Nadi River rehabilitation

/ Front page / News

WIDENING and rehabilitating the Nadi River is estimated to cost $385 million over a three-year period, says Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

While announcing the 2017-2018 National Budget last night, he said Government was going to tackle the issue of flooding in Nadi "head on".

"Nadi is Fiji's gateway to the world and it is the fastest growing urban centre and soon to be declared a city and flooding is a major problem," he said.

"The feasibility study on the Nadi River sponsored by the Japanese Government estimates the cost at $385m over a three-year period to widen and rehabilitate the Nadi River, including building infrastructure like three bridges.

"The design and environmental study needed to begin the project will begin shortly and indeed the tender was advertised this Tuesday."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Government had allocated $10m for this phase.

He said they were working closely with the Asian Development Bank to access funding from the Green Climate Fund for the project.

"The Japanese Government has also offered us a soft loan for this project."

He said Government would also partner with the Green Growth Institute to explore options for transitioning the islands of Taveuni and Ovalau into electricity generation that was 100 per cent renewable. "The Korean International Cooperation Agency has shown interest to finance this project."