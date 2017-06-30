$77m budget increase

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nurses attending to patients at the Makoi Health Centre. The allocation for the Ministry of Health in the 2017-2018 National Budget has increased by $77million to $321.2m.Picture: FILE

THE allocation for health in the 2017-2018 National Budget has increased by $77million to $321.2m.

Government has maintained its free medicine program worth $10m for households whose income are less than $20,000.

It has provided $42m for the purchase of drugs and medical equipment such as vaccines, x-ray materials, medical consumables, prosthetic materials, beddings and linens.

In the new financial year, 350 new doctors would be recruited through a budget of $24.6m.

An allocation of $500,000 has been budgeted to accommodate the expenses of visiting overseas medical teams who will be touring the country to perform specialised medical services and conduct internship training.

Government also announced the outsourcing of health services as part of its reform of the industry to improve auxiliary services in public hospitals and health centres.

At least $3.3m will be paid for the outsourcing of cleaning and security services for existing and new health facilities.

Around $2.3m is provided for the charter of aircraft to accommodate the rising demand for emergency evacuation services in rural and maritime regions.

A further $1.3m has been being allocated to cover the costs of Fijian patients being referred overseas for life threatening surgeries and medical services.

The Public Health Services Unit in the Ministry of Health will receive an increased budget of $8m for its awareness programs while an allocation of $1m is set aside in the budget for the rehabilitation works of 34 health facilities.

Close to $3.9m is provided in the budget for the refurbishment of CWM Hospital, Lautoka Hospital, Labasa Hospital, St Giles Hospital and Twomey Hospital.

A further $4.0m is provided for the construction of a storm water drainage system at Navua Hospital and $6m for the completion of the new Ba Hospital.

Around $9.5m is provided for the extension of the Maternity Unit at CWM, $7.5m to expand the services provided by the Keyasi Health Centre and improve its status to a sub-divisional hospital.

The new hospital will provide new services such as dental services, x-ray services, and mortuary services for people in the Navosa region.

Extension work for Rotuma Hospital worth $2m is also planned.