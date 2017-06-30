Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Friday 30 June

$31.4m for election

Tevita Vuibau
Friday, June 30, 2017

THE full $31.4 million cost of conducting elections will be shared between the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 fiscal years, unless elections are held before August 20, 2018

This was revealed by the Attorney-General and Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in his budget address last night.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said $22.1m would be allocated to the Fijian Elections Office for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, an increase in funding of $9.4m from last year.

"The balance of $9.3m will only be released in the 2017-2018 fiscal year if elections are held before August 2018," he said.

"Should they not be then it will be allocated for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the same way police will receive a further $1.6m in Head 50 for operations during elections.

"Should it be required in the upcoming 2017-2018 fiscal year, then it will be deployed, otherwise, it will be allocated in the 2018-2019 Budget year where election can be held post-August 2018."

The balance of funds for conducting the elections has been allocated under Head 50 as contingency funding if the general elections are called before August 2018.








