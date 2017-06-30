INFRASTRUCTURE BUDGET

/ Front page / News

Roads, Bridges and Jetties

FIJI Roads Authority (FRA)'s major capital works for 2017-2018 are as follows:

* Transport Infrastructure Investment Sector Project $85.2m; Renewals & Replacements - Roads & Services $84m, Maintenance Programme $80m, NASRUP Nadi 2 - Votualevu Roundabout to Wailoaloa Road Roundabout $55m, upgrading of rural roads program $60m, upgrading & replacement of bridges - bridge renewals $30.6m; Storm Damages/Emergency Response Contingency Fund $21.7m; Streetlight Improvement Programme (Street Lightening) $18m, TC Winston - rehabilitation of roads, bridges and jetties $13.9m, NASRUP - Suva 3 - Nakasi - Nausori bridge roundabout $13.2m, capital community program $12m, and jetties - maintenance and renewals $11.1m.

Water and Sewerage

WATER Authority of Fiji (WAF)'s major projects in 2017-2018 are as follows:

* Water Distribution System Project $54m, Urban Water Supply and Wastewater Management Project $30.6m- project is co-funded by the Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, Green Climate Fund & Government Local Funding; Rural Water Supply Programme $27.3m to provide safe drinking water to 36,548 Fijians in over 178 villages, settlements and schools; Wastewater Treatment Plant $19.2m, improvement and upgrade of wastewater distribution system $14m, Integrated Meter Management $6m — replacement of defective water meters to reduce billing errors, Electrical Upgrading Project $10m for installation of new generators and switchboard systems to ensure reliable power supply to WAF facilities; Non-Revenue Water Reduction Project $8.1m to reduce the amount of water leakages through water reticulation systems; and distribution of free water tanks (5000L) in maritime, drought stricken areas ($1.4m) — distributes around 1600 water tanks to over 436 villages, settlements and schools.

Energy

A sum of $33.8 million is allocated for the Rural Electrification Project. The project caters for the extension of the FEA grid to rural localities, house-wiring connections and the installation of new solar systems (SHS). The scheme will be applicable to households with combined annual incomes of less than $30,000. The threshold for the subsidy has been increased from 95 units per month to 100 units per month. A budget of $5m is set aside to accommodate additional units to be subsidised by the scheme.

Major grid extension projects:

* Waiyala Village, Sawene Village, Wema Village, Korovou Village, Nasikawa Village and Keiyasi settlements at $1.9m, Mali Island and Vorovoro Island $1.3m, Lagalaga settlement (Labasa) $1.8m, Welagi Village, Qila settlement, Vunidawa settlement, Nabuloni Village $1m, Solove Village (Stage 1) and Seaqaqa $1.7m, Nakoroboya Primary School, Nakoroboya Village and at Nakoroboya settlements $1.4m.

Other budget programs for the energy sector are listed as follows:

* Cyclone Rehabilitation for solar home systems and diesel schemes $5.9m, renewable energy development projects $525,000), Investigation for development of geothermal power in Fiji $400,000; Biogas development in rural areas $200,000.

Waterways

Government has established a new Ministry of Waterways to manage the maintenance of drainage systems and waterways in Fiji, including creeks, tributaries and rivers to address recent flooding and drainage problems around the country. The ministry will establish new regulations to manage urban drainage systems. A total of $24.2m is provided for the Ministry of Waterways in the 2017-2018 Budget, of which $19.2m is capital related.

Key projects:

* Nadi River Flood Rehabilitation Project- $10m; Drainage and Flood Protection $7m, Drainage Subsidy $3m, Purchase of Dredgers $3m, Sugarcane Infield Drainage Scheme $2m, maintenance of Irrigation Schemes $1.5m, Watershed Management $1.4m, Maintenance of Drainage - Municipal Councils $1.3m.