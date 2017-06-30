Service turnover tax drops by 4pc

/ Front page / News

THE service turnover tax will be reduced from 10 to six per cent.

While delivering the 2017-2018 National Budget address, Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum also revealed there would be a restructure of the corporate social responsibility tax to ensure there was no additional tax burden.

Also eliminated is the 12.5 per cent super yacht charter fee.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said in its place, a 10 per cent environment and climate change adaption levy (formerly known as Environmental Levy) will come into force in several areas, one that is expected to rake in $94million during the 2017-2018 national budget period.

He said all revenue collected from this new tax would be channelled into a trust fund, to be used specifically for environmental and climate adaptation projects.

"We will also report to our tourists and citizens alike, on how this trust fund has been managed," he said

STT is charged or levied on prescribed services - on the value of service charged exclusive of VAT and Environmental Tax - and these include the provision of:

* travel, tour and sight-seeing services by inbound tour operators;

* accommodation, refreshments and any other services in licensed hotels or tourist vessels;

* accommodation and any other services by registered home stay operators;

* meals, beverages and any other services in licensed restaurants, bars, clubs, bistros and coffee shops;

* all services in licensed nightclubs;

* all services including entry ticket fees provided within cinema premises;

* all hired or rented car services with "LH" and "LR" licence number plates, excluding taxis with "LT" licence number plates;

* all water sports activities such as river safaris by water sports operators;

* live entertainment by personal participation of artists or exhibition of products where entry fees are charged for events venue;

* recreational activity operators such as skydiving; and

* charter flight services by aircraft operators, except flights for medical or natural disaster relief evacuation services.

Service Turnover Tax Act will be amended whereby businesses charging STT will be required to display to their customers the STT inclusive prices for all their products and services.

Non-compliance to the price inclusive display will be punishable by a fine or prosecution or both.

