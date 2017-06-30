$319m for climate change

/ Front page / News

THE Government has allocated $319.9 million for climate related projects in 2017/2018 with 36 projects designated as climate adaptation and 13 as climate mitigation.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the announcement in the 2017/2018 Budget yesterday.

The 2017/2018 Budget contains a wide range of allocations designed to adapt the Fijian economy to the reality of climate change and carry out life-saving work to prepare Fiji for more severe climate effects that are predicted to impact the country.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Fiji had limited resources and adaptive capacity to safeguard its islands against the growing threat of climate change.

According to Mr Sayed-Khaiyum, that was why there was a need for renewed focus and leadership, and more concerted effort among all stakeholders, both domestically and globally, to take up the plight of SIDS (Small Island Developing States) to world leaders and advocate for substantive changes to practices that are harming our environment and increasing the world's susceptibility to climate change.

The 2017/2018 Budget also includes policy initiatives which would ensure that people adhere to the policies which would safeguard the environment.

While Fiji's own contribution to the global carbon footprint remains low, the budget also contains numerous provisions that would ensure Fiji does its part to reduce the carbon emissions and preserve the natural resources.

Government's allocation of $319.8m towards the 49 climate change adaptation and mitigation projects vindicated Fiji's presidency in the upcoming COP 23.

In other developments, civil servants are expected to have pay rises of up to 79 per cent.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum anticipates the economy to rebound by 3.8 per cent in 2017 driven mainly by manufacturing, construction and financial and insurance activities.