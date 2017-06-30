Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Friday 30 June

State spending up by $950m

Manasa Kalouniviti
Friday, June 30, 2017

STATE expenditure will increase by $950 million in the 2017-2018 financial year from last year to $4.35b.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum last night announced the budget, which is expected to have net deficit of $499m or 4.5 per cent of the gross national product (GDP). The increase in the budget is to cater for the Government's decision to increase its social protection programs.

Education was the top priority of the Government receiving a massive increase of $532.2m from its 2016 budget of $432.2m to $964.4m.

Government also announced a pay increase of up to 79 per cent for civil servants and announced a number of social policies.

The budget for the Poverty Benefit Scheme (PBS) has increased with the monthly household allowance from $30 to $110 while the $50 monthly food voucher allowance will continue.

Citizens aged 65 years and above who are part of the Social Pension Scheme will also receive an increase in allowance from $50 to $100.

Pregnant women in rural areas will continue to receive assistance under the Food Voucher Program and receive $50 a month.

The Government will continue its bus fare subsidy while the funding for the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme (TELS) has been increased from $42.5m to $159.1m.

Civil servants are expected to have pay rises of up to 79 per cent.

And if you are worker earning $30,000 and below, you will have a bigger take home pay with the tax threshold being increased to $30,000.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum anticipates the economy to rebound by 3.8 per cent in 2017 driven mainly by manufacturing, construction and financial and insurance activities.

Also significant was Government's allocation of $319.8m towards the 49 climate change adaptation and mitigation projects which vindicated Fiji's presidency in the upcoming COP 23.








