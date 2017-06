/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kaila! Star Search finalist Shannon Patrick performs during round two of the competition at Village 6 cinemas in Suva last night. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

TWENTY-ONE finalists for the Kaila! Star Search impressed the crowd with their electrifying performance at last night's second round of competition.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said the organisers were happy to see the number of people who turned up at Village 6 cinemas.

* The list of finalists who will qualify for the quarter-finals will be published in The Fiji Times tomorrow.