Your budget

Energy bars reduced from 32 per cent to 5 per cent
Ready made towels reduced from 32 per cent to 15 per cent
Baby cots and baby shoes reduced from 32 per cent to 5 per cent
Baby wipes reduced from 32 per cent to 0
Fabricated steel structures from 32 per cent to 5 per cent
Insulated cables from 32 per cent to 15 per cent
Glues, epoxies, sealer, protective coatings, polishes and creams from 15 per cent to 5 per cent
Steel and aluminium louvre frames from 32 per cent to 5 per cent
Service Turnover Tax decreased from 10 per cent to 6 per cent
Microphones decrease from 15 per cent to 5 per cent
Single and multiple speakers decreased from 15 per cent to 5 per cent
New parts for motor vehicles decreased from 15 per cent to 5 per cent
New engines for motor vehicles decreased from 15 per cent to 5 per cent
Canned Sardines from 32 per cent to 15 per cent
DVD raw materials reduced from 50 cents a pair to 15 per cent on value
5 per cent duty reduction for import of normal vehicles for taxi purposes
Zero duty on import of new buses for the next two years
5 per cent reduced duty on used buses
Wet suits reduced from 32 per cent to 5 per cent
Neoprene boots reduced from 32 per cent to 5 per cent
Zero duty on all imports of new inter island passenger and cargo vessels
Towelling fabrics imported in rolls reduced by 32 per cent to 15 per cent
Towels imported by others reduced from 32 to 15 per cent
Hybrid batteries and cells reduced from 32 to 5 per cent