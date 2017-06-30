Your budget

/ Front page / News

Energy bars reduced from 32 per cent to 5 per cent

Ready made towels reduced from 32 per cent to 15 per cent

Baby cots and baby shoes reduced from 32 per cent to 5 per cent

Baby wipes reduced from 32 per cent to 0

Fabricated steel structures from 32 per cent to 5 per cent

Insulated cables from 32 per cent to 15 per cent

Glues, epoxies, sealer, protective coatings, polishes and creams from 15 per cent to 5 per cent

Steel and aluminium louvre frames from 32 per cent to 5 per cent

Service Turnover Tax decreased from 10 per cent to 6 per cent

Microphones decrease from 15 per cent to 5 per cent

Single and multiple speakers decreased from 15 per cent to 5 per cent

New parts for motor vehicles decreased from 15 per cent to 5 per cent

New engines for motor vehicles decreased from 15 per cent to 5 per cent

Canned Sardines from 32 per cent to 15 per cent

DVD raw materials reduced from 50 cents a pair to 15 per cent on value

5 per cent duty reduction for import of normal vehicles for taxi purposes

Zero duty on import of new buses for the next two years

5 per cent reduced duty on used buses

Wet suits reduced from 32 per cent to 5 per cent

Neoprene boots reduced from 32 per cent to 5 per cent

Zero duty on all imports of new inter island passenger and cargo vessels

Towelling fabrics imported in rolls reduced by 32 per cent to 15 per cent

Towels imported by others reduced from 32 to 15 per cent

Hybrid batteries and cells reduced from 32 to 5 per cent