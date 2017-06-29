2017-2018 Budget: $175m for cyclone damaged schools

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:43PM THE REBUILD and repair of schools damaged by Tropical Cyclone Winston will cost the government $175m.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said this was part of the $490m Education Ministery budget as he delivered the 2017-2018 National Budget address in the Fijian Parliament tonight.

A further $10.6m is allocated towards building grants for schools which need rehabilitation works from TCWinston damage.

