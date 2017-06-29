Fiji Time: 11:45 PM on Thursday 29 June

2017-2018 Budget: Youth and Sports increase to $29.2m

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, June 29, 2017

Update: 11:35PM THE Ministry of Youth and Sports will be receiving a total of F$29.2million from the 2017-2018 annual budget allocation which was announced by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, earlier tonight.

This was an increase of $6.7million from last year's 2016-2017 Sports Ministry allocation of F$22.5million.

Khaiyum then added there would be an allocation of F$9million for three upcoming major sporting programs.

"First we will continue to fund the engagement of international coaches to improve our competitiveness," Khaiyum said.

He said the funding would allow Fijian national teams to compete in the upcoming international tournaments.








