2017-2018 Budget: Youth and Sports increase to $29.2m

Update: 11:35PM THE Ministry of Youth and Sports will be receiving a total of F$29.2million from the 2017-2018 annual budget allocation which was announced by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, earlier tonight.
This was an
increase of $6.7million from last year's 2016-2017 Sports Ministry allocation
of F$22.5million.
Khaiyum
then added there would be an allocation of F$9million for three upcoming major
sporting programs.
"First we
will continue to fund the engagement of international coaches to improve our
competitiveness," Khaiyum said.
He said the
funding would allow Fijian national teams to compete in the upcoming
international tournaments.