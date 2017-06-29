2017-2018 Budget: FNRL in budget

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) will be focusing all their announced allocated funding to their preparation to the upcoming Rugby League Tri nations test and the Rugby League World Cup in October.

According to FNRL chief executive officer Timoci Naleba the announcement of the grants would really boost their preparations for the upcoming 15th Rugby League World Cup.

"We had requested for a certain amount. We haven't received any confirmation how much of that has been allocated to us. But we are happy to hear that the government has approved the submission from the Fiji National Sports Commission," Naleba said.

He said the approval made by the government regarding sports indicated their recognition of the contribution sports has on Fiji's economy and progress.

