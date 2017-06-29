2017-2018 Budget: Legal services expansion

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:25PM FIVE new offices for the Legal Aid Commission will be built in Kadavu, Rotuma, Keiyasi, Vunidawa and Seaqaqa.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the announcement tonight as he delivered Commission�s $8.4m allocation in the 2017-2018 National Budget address in the Fijian Parliament tonight.

The measure will take to 16 the number of LAC offices nationwide and include the hire of 44 new staff, 20 of whom will go to the new offices.

Stay with us on www.fijitimes.com for news of the National Budget or pick up a copy of tomorrows newspaper for more in-depth coverage and details.