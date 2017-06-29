2017-2018 Budget: Education share at 22%

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:19PM THE Ministry of Education will get just over a fifth of the entire National Budget with an allocation of $964.5m.

While announcing the allocation at tonights address of the 2017-2018 budget, Minsister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the government "firmly believes in our youth."

He said the budget was designed to harness youth energy, pragmatism and ideas.

The minister said the education allocation represented 22 per cent of the total budget.

