2017-2018 Budget: Education share at 22%

Update: 11:19PM THE Ministry of Education will get just over a fifth of the entire National Budget with an allocation of $964.5m.
2017-2018 budget, Minsister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the government "firmly believes in our youth."
He said the budget was designed to harness youth energy, pragmatism and ideas.
The minister said the education allocation represented 22
per cent of the total budget.
