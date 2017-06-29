2017-2018 Budget: Freeze on taxi lifted

Update: 11:17PM A FREEZE on the issuance of taxi licenses will be lifted in January 2018.
Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the announcement
while delivering the 2017-2018 National Budget address in the Fijian Parliament
tonight.
Several requirements however will apply including an income cap
of $20,000 and restriction which excludes those who already own a taxi or
career.
New issuance of licenses will now be on a quota system
based on demographics.
