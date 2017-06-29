2017-2018 Budget: Freeze on taxi lifted

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:17PM A FREEZE on the issuance of taxi licenses will be lifted in January 2018.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the announcement while delivering the 2017-2018 National Budget address in the Fijian Parliament tonight.

Several requirements however will apply including an income cap of $20,000 and restriction which excludes those who already own a taxi or career.

New issuance of licenses will now be on a quota system based on demographics.

