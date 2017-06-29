2017-2018 Budget: Major TELS improvements

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:15PM VARIOUS changes to the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme (�TELS�) comes in the 2017-2018 National Budget announced in Fijian Parliament earlier tonight.

Chief amongst attractive new measures is the removal of the �guarantor� requirement. While those guarantee making payments on defaulted loans have to continue, new measures restrict the need for a guarantor to only those TELS recipients going overseas.

TELS customs who fail a unit now will not lose their loans as has been the practice and unlike before, you can continue loans up till completion of an undergraduate programme.

In the past, students had to repay a loan at below undergraduate level before they could take out another TELS facility to continue to a degree.

Stay with us on www.fijitimes.com for news of the National Budget or pick up a copy of tomorrows newspaper for more in-depth coverage and details.