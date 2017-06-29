2017-2018 Budget: Major TELS improvements

Update: 11:15PM VARIOUS changes to the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme (�TELS�) comes in the 2017-2018 National Budget announced in Fijian Parliament earlier tonight.
Chief amongst attractive new measures is the removal of the �guarantor�
requirement. While those guarantee making payments on defaulted loans have to
continue, new measures restrict the need for a guarantor to only those TELS
recipients going overseas.
TELS customs who fail a unit now will not lose their loans
as has been the practice and unlike before, you can continue loans up till
completion of an undergraduate programme.
In the past, students had to repay a loan at below
undergraduate level before they could take out another TELS facility to
continue to a degree.
