2017-2018 Budget: No duty on new buses

Update: 11:04PM NEW buses imported into the country will now be free of duty.
The measure should encourage an improvement of bus services
and encourage smaller operators to expand its fleets.
While announcing the measure at the 2017-2018 National
Budget address, Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said there were also
new attractive interest rates on offer for bus operators looking for invest
further into the bus industry.
