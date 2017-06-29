2017-2018 Budget: No duty on new buses

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:04PM NEW buses imported into the country will now be free of duty.

The measure should encourage an improvement of bus services and encourage smaller operators to expand its fleets.

While announcing the measure at the 2017-2018 National Budget address, Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said there were also new attractive interest rates on offer for bus operators looking for invest further into the bus industry.

