/ Front page / News

Update: 10:59PM MARITIME travellers could soon benefit from a government measure designed to contribute to safer vessels.

The 2017-2018 National Budget provides for import duty exemptions for vessel parts which Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said is to encourage adequate shipping services is provided for.

Stay with us on www.fijitimes.com for news of the National Budget or pick up a copy of tomorrows newspaper for more in-depth coverage and details.