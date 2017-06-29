2017-2018 Budget: Eticketing compulsory

/ Front page / News

Update: 10:43PM ELECTRONIC ticketing will be compulsory from January 2018.

The measure would provide the state with live data on passenger movement and aid with town and city planning, said the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum as he delivered the 2017-2018 National Budget address in the Fijian Parliament tonight.

Soon the measure will be introduced to taxis, mini bus and even marine transportation, Minister Khaiyum said and he added the measure would help the Fiji Customs and Revenue Authority keep track of income.

