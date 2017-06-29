2017-2018 Budget: Compensation law for accident victims

/ Front page / News

Update: 10:37PM A NEW law to remove anomalies in third party insurance law will come into force on January 1 2018.

This was announced in the 2017-2018 National Budget tonight.

The Accident Compensation Act will establish a Fiji Accident Compensation Commission designed to give road accident victims compensation without having to prove fault or negligence, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said.

Mr Khaiyum said this would remove unfair disadvantage that many Fijians face on the road.

Under the act, road accidents will get a lump sum compensation in a timely manner and they would no longer have to pay large sums to lawyers to facilitate long drawn out compensation struggles.

