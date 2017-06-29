2017-2018 Budget: Compensation law for accident victims

Update: 10:37PM A NEW law to remove anomalies in third party insurance law will come into force on January 1 2018.
This was announced in the 2017-2018 National Budget tonight.
The Accident Compensation Act will establish a Fiji Accident
Compensation Commission designed to give road accident victims compensation
without having to prove fault or negligence, Minister for Economy Aiyaz
Sayed-Khaiyum said.
Mr Khaiyum said this would remove unfair disadvantage that
many Fijians face on the road.
Under the act, road accidents will get a lump sum compensation
in a timely manner and they would no longer have to pay large sums to lawyers
to facilitate long drawn out compensation struggles.
