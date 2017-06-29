2017-2018 Budget: $300k for Govt pharmacy

Update: 10:18PM AS hinted at to earlier this month by the Minister for Health Rosy Akbar, the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services Centre (FPBS) will receive $300,000 to upgrade its facilities.
While addressing concerns about the shortage of medicine and
consumables at major hospitals, Minister Akbar said the ministry was looking at
improving all aspects of its supply chain.
While announcing the new allocation in the 2017-2018
National Budget, Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the $300k would
pay for the resealing of existing warehouse front yard, repairing the security
fence and repainting the facility.
