2017-2018 Budget: $300k for Govt pharmacy

Update: 10:18PM AS hinted at to earlier this month by the Minister for Health Rosy Akbar, the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services Centre (FPBS) will receive $300,000 to upgrade its facilities.

While addressing concerns about the shortage of medicine and consumables at major hospitals, Minister Akbar said the ministry was looking at improving all aspects of its supply chain.

While announcing the new allocation in the 2017-2018 National Budget, Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the $300k would pay for the resealing of existing warehouse front yard, repairing the security fence and repainting the facility.

