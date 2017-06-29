2017-2018 Budget: 350 doctors salaries

Update: 9:55PM SALARIES to cater for 350 doctors in positions which had currently been vacant is part of the health ministry allocation in the 2017-2018 National Budget.
Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the
announcement and said the positions would be filled in three tranches of
recruitment with phase 1 for 143 positions already successfully filled at a
cost of $65,348,250.
Stay with us on www.fijitimes.com
for news of the National Budget or pick up a copy of tomorrows newspaper for
more in-depth coverage and details.