2017-2018 Budget: 350 doctors salaries

Update: 9:55PM SALARIES to cater for 350 doctors in positions which had currently been vacant is part of the health ministry allocation in the 2017-2018 National Budget.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the announcement and said the positions would be filled in three tranches of recruitment with phase 1 for 143 positions already successfully filled at a cost of $65,348,250.

