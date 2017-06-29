2017-2018 Budget: $15.4m for cane replanting

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Government has increased by $15.4m its allocation to the sugar cane development and farm assistance program to increase cane production. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 9:43PM GOVERNMENT has increased by $15.4m its allocation to the sugar cane development and farm assistance program to increase cane replanting and production.

While delivering the 2017-2018 national budget, Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said under this program, grants are provided to farmers to defray the cost of replanting in fallow land and also for ratoon restoration.

"With this funding support, we expect 2000 hectares of new cane and over 9000 ha of ratoon crop restoration," he said.

