2017-2018 Budget: Government picks cane cartage tab

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:32PM ATTORNEY General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has emphasised that Government will pick up the cartage cost of sugarcane from the Penang mill area in Rakiraki to the Rarawai sugar mill in Ba at a cost of $5.1million

He said this subsidy would continue for a period of three years.

"No farmer who used to get his cane crushed in Penang mill and will now use Rarawai will be out of pocket as far as cartage fees are concerned," he said.

"Let me repeat that because there are a number of people inside and outside of Parliament who continue to spread lies about this very issue."

Stay with us on www.fijitimes.com for news of the National Budget or pick up a copy of tomorrows newspaper for more in-depth coverage and details.