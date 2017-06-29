2017-2018 Budget: Cane access roads upgrade

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Government has doubled the allocation in the 2017-2018 national budget for cane access road upgrades.

Update: 9:30PM GOVERNMENT has doubled the allocation in the 2017-2018 national budget for cane access road upgrades

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum revealed that Government is doubling the allocation to upgrade cane access roads from $3million to $6m to upgrade 3876km of roads including installation of culverts and maintenance of crossings.

"In addition a further $2m is allocated to improve infield drainage and systems to control water run-off from farms," he said.

Stay with us on www.fijitimes.com for news of the National Budget or pick up a copy of tomorrows newspaper for more in-depth coverage and details.