2017-2018 Budget: Sugar gets huge boost

Update: 9:27PM THE sugar industry has received a huge boost from Government with the Sugar Ministry receiving about $60million, more than double the $27.5m provided last year.

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the new allocation in the 2017-2018 national budget was to ensure cane growers and the Fiji Sugar Corporation would become more competitive and efficient.

Also included in the allocation is a massive increase in fertiliser subsidy from $14.09 to $25.58 per 50kg bag.

"With this assistance, farmers will only pay $20 a bag instead of $31.50 a bag that they are currently paying," he said.

The AG also revealed, for the first time, a subsidy of $6.3m for weedicides, increase of $15.4m in the sugar cane development and farm assistance program