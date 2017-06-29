2017-2018 Budget: $1m for Kidney

Update: 9:20PM A NEW Kidney facility responsible for research and treatment will be funded at a cost of $1m.
Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced the
allocation while delivering the 2017-2018 National Budget address in the Fijian
Parliament tonight.
The allocation and facility would include 10 new dialysis
machines and other services in addition to the introduction of four new dialysis
machines to the Lautoka Hospital in the coming months.
