Update: 9:13PM EXCISE DUTY on cigarettes and alcohol will increase by 15 per cent.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the announcement while delivering the 2017-2018 National Budget address in the Fijian Parliament tonight.

The increase is the same as that in the 2016-2017 National Budget.



