2017-2018 Budget: New Markets for towns

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Eight new mini markets will be built across major towns and cities. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 9:10PM EXPECT eight new mini markets in total to be built across major towns and cities.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced the measure while delivering the 2017-2018 National Budget address in the Fijian Parliament tonight.

Mr Khaiyum said the initiative would cost the government $960,000 and would include the provision of standardised road side stalls in other centres.

Stay with us on www.fijitimes.com for news of the National Budget or pick up a copy of tomorrows newspaper for more in-depth coverage and details.