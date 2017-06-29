2017-2018 Budget: Womens Expo allocation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Government support for the National Women's Expo. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 9:06PM GOVERNMENT support of the National Womens Expo will remain at half a million dollars.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the announcement while making the 2017-2018 National Budget in the Fijian Parliament tonight.

The Third national women's expo which took place earlier this month recorded sales amounting up to F$369, 565.35 at the end of its third day.

Mr Khaiyum said the allocation was designed to connect Fijian craftswomen to the private sector.

