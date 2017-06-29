2017-2018 Budget: Polls cost sharing

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The 2018 general elections will cost Government $31.4m. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 9:03PM THE 2018 Elections will cost the government $31.4m.

Given that the constitution places the time to hold the polls between the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, the budget will also be shared between the National Budgets of the two years.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the announcement while making the budget address in the Fijian Parliament tonight.

