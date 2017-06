/ Front page / News

Update: 8:59PM THREE more funeral rites facilities will be built in Lautoka, Labasa and Nausori.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said there was a $1m allocation in the 2017-2018 National Budget for this project.

