2017-2018 Budget: Home ownership finance

Update: 8:39PM A HOUSING scheme designed to make home ownership in the reach of every Fijian is part of the 2017-2018 National Budget.

Announcing the increase of a Reserve Bank of Fiji fund from $25m to $60m, the Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the initiative would enable local banks to increase and improve home ownership packages.

The minister said government was also working with the Fiji National Provident Fund and the private sector to see to the construction of more affordable residential buildings.

