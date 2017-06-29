2017-2018 Budget: Home ownership finance

Update: 8:39PM A HOUSING scheme designed to make home ownership in the reach of every Fijian is part of the 2017-2018 National Budget.
Announcing the increase of a Reserve Bank of Fiji fund from $25m
to $60m, the Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the initiative would
enable local banks to increase and improve home ownership packages.
The minister said government was also working with the Fiji National
Provident Fund and the private sector to see to the construction of more affordable
residential buildings.
Stay with us on www.fijitimes.com
for news of the National Budget or pick up a copy of tomorrows newspaper for
more in-depth coverage and details.