Fiji Time: 11:45 PM on Thursday 29 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017-2018 Budget: Home ownership finance

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, June 29, 2017

Update: 8:39PM A HOUSING scheme designed to make home ownership in the reach of every Fijian is part of the 2017-2018 National Budget.

Announcing the increase of a Reserve Bank of Fiji fund from $25m to $60m, the Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the initiative would enable local banks to increase and improve home ownership packages.

The minister said government was also working with the Fiji National Provident Fund and the private sector to see to the construction of more affordable residential buildings.

Stay with us on www.fijitimes.com for news of the National Budget or pick up a copy of tomorrows newspaper for more in-depth coverage and details.

 

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. He's the man
  2. Mother 'ignored' rape claim
  3. PM: Native land politicised
  4. Parties reject action
  5. 2017-2018 Budget: Budget address this hour
  6. 438 without birth certificates
  7. President urges public to register
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. 2017-2018 Budget: Kumar wants people budget
  10. Spotlight on suicide and depression

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  4. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  5. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  6. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  7. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  8. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  10. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)