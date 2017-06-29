2017-2018 Budget: New national art gallery

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The St. Stephens Building. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 8:36PM A BUILDING to be refurbished to become a national art gallery for the purpose of raising the profile of local art is planned for in the 2017-2018 National Budget.

The old St. Stephens Building, a Class A heritage building will be used to showcase the work of the local arts community would be developed at a cost of $500,000 the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said.

The minister said the gallery would be important exercise in nation building and an expression of Fijian identity.

