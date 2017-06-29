2017-2018 Budget: Improve state owned enterprise

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 2017-2018 National Budget Address

Update: 8:34PM STATE owned enterprise reform has been rewarding and the government will continue to encourage the diversification and privatisation of such bodies.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said during his 2017-2018 National Budget Address that the reforms in government owned entitites had resulted in improved performance and service driven business entities.

Mr Khaiyum said Airports Fiji Ltd was one such example with a $43m dividend payout due in August.

The minister said divestments would offer investment opportunities for ordinary Fijians.

