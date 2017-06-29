2017-2018 Budget: Early childhood disability detection

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:13PM THE FRANK HILTON foundation has received a budgetary allocation of $850,000 in the National Budget.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced the provision for the local non profit organisation and said it was to further their work in detect disabilities in very young children.

Praising the work of medical professionals within the organisation, Mr Khaiyum said there was no reason in this era for disabled people to not live meaningful lives.

