2017-2018 Budget: Early childhood disability detection

Update: 8:13PM THE FRANK HILTON foundation has received a budgetary allocation of $850,000 in the National Budget.
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced the
provision for the local non profit organisation and said it was to further
their work in detect disabilities in very young children.
Praising the work of medical professionals within the
organisation, Mr Khaiyum said there was no reason in this era for disabled people
to not live meaningful lives.
