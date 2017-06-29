2017-2018 Budget: Shortened address

Update: 8:06PM ONLY THE MOST significant expenditure of the government and the ministries with the most changes will feature in tonight�s budget address.
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Saiyed-Khaiyum said he had
shortened his address in the interest of keeping his National Budget address
compliant with television standards.
The full details of the budget including fact sheets which
give details across all arms of government would be distributed to the media
and be published in its preferred newspaper next weekend, Mr Khaiyum said.
He reiterated the emphasis on particular arms of government
were not a reflection of their importance.
The ministry will take the details of the budget to the
community via roadshows and media appearances "to inform and encourage fellow Fijians
to help them understand how the government is managing the economy."
