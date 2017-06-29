2017-2018 Budget: Shortened address

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:06PM ONLY THE MOST significant expenditure of the government and the ministries with the most changes will feature in tonight�s budget address.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Saiyed-Khaiyum said he had shortened his address in the interest of keeping his National Budget address compliant with television standards.

The full details of the budget including fact sheets which give details across all arms of government would be distributed to the media and be published in its preferred newspaper next weekend, Mr Khaiyum said.

He reiterated the emphasis on particular arms of government were not a reflection of their importance.

The ministry will take the details of the budget to the community via roadshows and media appearances "to inform and encourage fellow Fijians to help them understand how the government is managing the economy."

