2017-2018 Budget: Waterways ministry

Update: 7:59PM A NEW MINISTRY of waterways will be set up to address flooding, irrigation and other related issues and will be at its core be made up of the current Land Drainage Board.

The Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum made the announcement during the National Budget address currently taking place in the Fijian Parliament.

Part of its work will be to "tackle head on the issue of flooding" in Nadi.

The minister said a feasibility report which looked into solutions for the Nadi River flooding which was sponsored by the Japanese government placed at $385m the cost of a three year project to widen and rehabilitated the river.

�The new ministry of waterways will be responsible for dredging waterways, realigning drain systems, managing river bank and managing storm water,� he said.

About $24.2million has been allocated for the running of the new ministry.

The government has received a Japanese government offer of a soft loan for the project although Mr Khaiyum said it would apply for financing through the Green Climate Fund.

