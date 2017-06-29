Fiji Time: 11:44 PM on Thursday 29 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017-2018 Budget: Waterways ministry

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, June 29, 2017

Update: 7:59PM A NEW MINISTRY of waterways will be set up to address flooding, irrigation and other related issues and will be at its core be made up of the current Land Drainage Board.

The Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum made the announcement during the National Budget address currently taking place in the Fijian Parliament.

Part of its work will be to "tackle head on the issue of flooding" in Nadi.

The minister said a feasibility report which looked into solutions for the Nadi River flooding which was sponsored by the Japanese government placed at $385m the cost of a three year project to widen and rehabilitated the river.

�The new ministry of waterways will be responsible for dredging waterways, realigning drain systems, managing river bank and managing storm water,� he said.

About $24.2million has been allocated for the running of the new ministry.

The government has received a Japanese government offer of a soft loan for the project although Mr Khaiyum said it would apply for financing through the Green Climate Fund.

Stay with us on www.fijitimes.com for news of the National Budget or pick up a copy of tomorrows newspaper for more indepth coverage and details.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. He's the man
  2. Mother 'ignored' rape claim
  3. PM: Native land politicised
  4. Parties reject action
  5. 2017-2018 Budget: Budget address this hour
  6. 438 without birth certificates
  7. President urges public to register
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. 2017-2018 Budget: Kumar wants people budget
  10. Spotlight on suicide and depression

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  4. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  5. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  6. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  7. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  8. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  10. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)