2017-2018 Budget: Waterways ministry

Update: 7:59PM A NEW MINISTRY of waterways will be set up to address flooding, irrigation and other related issues and will be at its core be made up of the current Land Drainage Board.
The Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum made the announcement
during the National Budget address currently taking place in the Fijian
Parliament.
Part of its work will be to "tackle head on the issue of
flooding" in Nadi.
The minister said a feasibility report which looked into
solutions for the Nadi River flooding which was sponsored by the Japanese
government placed at $385m the cost of a three year project to widen and rehabilitated
the river.
�The new ministry of waterways will be responsible for
dredging waterways, realigning drain systems, managing river bank and managing
storm water,� he said.
About $24.2million has been allocated for the running of the
new ministry.
The government has received a Japanese government offer of a
soft loan for the project although Mr Khaiyum said it would apply for financing
through the Green Climate Fund.
Stay with us on www.fijitimes.com
for news of the National Budget or pick up a copy of tomorrows newspaper for
more indepth coverage and details.