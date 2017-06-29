2017-2018 Budget: Confidence creates leadership

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:53PM CONFIDENCE from the growing economy has propelled Fiji into a strong leadership position.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said its policies and the consistency with which it was delivered has created investor and international confidence and faith in Fiji�s position.

He said this leadership confidence could be seen in Fiji having led several major world events citing the UNFCCC COP23 meeting in Germany in November and the UN World Ocean Conference.

Mr Khaiyum said there were several Commonwealth, Asian Development Bank and other Asian regional meets the Fijian government would lead in the coming year.

"We are a government that adheres to international standards � and this gives confidence to investors and other governments," he said.

