2017-2018 Budget: Policies have worked

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:49PM ECONOMIC POLICIES of the current government has transformed our economy, said the Minister of Economy Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum.

Making the comments at the start of his delivery of the National Budget, Mr Khaiyum said this governments consistency in delivering its policies has given the economy eight unprecedented years of economic growth.

He added these policies have also doubled the Gross Domestic Product, tripled government revenue since 2006 and placed the country�s foreign reserves are at levels never seen before; $2.28b since mid-June.

The minister said the policies had also pushed investor confidence to new levels.

�I say it again Madam Speaker, it is clear we are doing it right,� Mr Khaiyum said