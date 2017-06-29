Fiji Time: 11:44 PM on Thursday 29 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017-2018 Budget: Water coverage hopes

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, June 29, 2017

Update: 7:34PM WATER supply coverage to those communities still in need of water is what the Water of Authority of Fiji asked for in their budget submission.

Making comments as he entered the public chambers of the Fijian Parliament ahead of tonight's National Budget address, Water Authority of Fiji chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said he hoped to get the money to do more work for the government.

Mr Ravai said there was a need for infrastructure upgrades as there were still communities which needed water supply.

"I hope something positive will come out of our budget submissions and I look forward to the budget," he said.

Stay with us on www.fijitimes.com for news of the National Budget or pick up a copy of tomorrows newspaper for more indepth coverage and details.

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. He's the man
  2. Mother 'ignored' rape claim
  3. PM: Native land politicised
  4. Parties reject action
  5. 2017-2018 Budget: Budget address this hour
  6. 438 without birth certificates
  7. President urges public to register
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. 2017-2018 Budget: Kumar wants people budget
  10. Spotlight on suicide and depression

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  4. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  5. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  6. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  7. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  8. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  10. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)