2017-2018 Budget: Water coverage hopes

+ Enlarge this image WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai. Picture: FT File

Update: 7:34PM WATER supply coverage to those communities still in need of water is what the Water of Authority of Fiji asked for in their budget submission.

Making comments as he entered the public chambers of the Fijian Parliament ahead of tonight's National Budget address, Water Authority of Fiji chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said he hoped to get the money to do more work for the government.

Mr Ravai said there was a need for infrastructure upgrades as there were still communities which needed water supply.

"I hope something positive will come out of our budget submissions and I look forward to the budget," he said.

