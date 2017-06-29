2017-2018 Budget: Kumar wants people budget

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Consumer council ceo, Premilar Kumar is expecting a good budget. Picture: FT Files

Update: 7:13PM THE PEOPLE need to be prioritised, Consumer Council chief executive officer Premila Kumar said.

Ms Kumar said she was expecting a good budget and hoped the focus would be the people.

She added there needed to be reduction in the cost of living.

She made the comments as she joined other members of commerce in the public chambers of the Fijian Parliament ahead of the National Budget Address scheduled for 7.30pm.

