2017-2018 Budget: Kumar wants people budget

Update: 7:13PM THE PEOPLE need to be prioritised, Consumer Council chief executive officer Premila Kumar said.
Ms Kumar said she was expecting a good budget and hoped the
focus would be the people.
She added there needed to be
reduction in the cost of living.
She made the comments as she joined other members of
commerce in the public chambers of the Fijian Parliament ahead of the National
Budget Address scheduled for 7.30pm.
Stay with us on www.fijitimes.com
for news of the National Budget or pick up a copy of tomorrows newspaper for
more in-depth coverage and details.